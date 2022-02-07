Ramona Smith Woodhouse went to heaven on February 3,2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, Collins House, Manhattan, Kansas.
Ramona was born in Rolla, Kansas on May 22,1922 to Howard and Elsie Smith. She graduated from Liberal High School in 1941. After graduation she moved to California where she made airplane parts during the war. On October 20,1944 she married the love of her life Tom in Clay Center Kansas. They celebrated 67 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.
Tom and Ramona moved to Manhattan in 1945. A daughter, Linda was born in 1946. Ramona had many talents. She was a cook at 2 fraternities over a 12-year period. She was an amazing cook. Her pies were her specialty. She was active in the College Avenue United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was on the administrative board, secretary of church nominations and a member of the council of ministries board. She was president several years of the women’s society of the church. She was chairman of the Christmas festival and church dinner. She helped organize a group of young adults for a community project and presentation program. She helped with the Blue and Gold Banquet yearly for the scouts that met in the church.
Ramona was a girl scout leader and helped at the day camps. Ramona was active with the Head Start children at Lee School. She served as a room mother and active in PTA Community service included block worker for cancer drives, muscular dystrophy and heart fund. She was chairman for Manhattan arthritis drive. Ramona loved being a clothing and cooking leader for College Hill 4-H club and judging at the Riley County Fair. Ramona joined Harmony Rebekah Lodge 689 in 1952. She helped many offices and responsibilities, including Noble Grand. Tom and Ramona repaired toys and dolls for underprivileged children for Christmas. As a couple they used their talents to create many handmade crafts. They included handcrafted educational puzzles, wooden ornaments, and very elaborate real eggs. The eggs ranged in size form quail eggs to ostrich eggs and included carousel and music boxes. Ramona was an accomplished seamstress. She knitted and crochet. Ramona loved working puzzles and playing Rummikub with friends and neighbors. Ramona loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Tiemann and husband Larry, Chanute, Ks; sister Shirley Stover, McKinney, Texas; granddaughter Cheryl Tiemann and Great Grandson Nathaniel Tiemann, Chanute, Ks.,. grandson Justin Tiemann and wife Perla, and great grandsons Salvador, Fernando, and Great Granddaughter Alexa, Manhattan, Ks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, sisters: Lila Gillette, Ireta Long, Phyllis Sammons, and brothers Leslie Smith, Kenneth Smith, Shermon Smith and infant brother Noble. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday February 10. at 10:30 am at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ackerman officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The family will greet friends during a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in place of flowers are suggested to the College Avenue United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association. Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.