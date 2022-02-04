Ramona Woodhouse Feb 4, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ramona Woodhouse, age 99, of Manhattan, died Thursday February 3, 2022 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.She was born on May 22, 1922.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News COLUMN | The epicenter of US speedskating is ... Florida? Auburn coach Harsin holds firm amid turnover and criticism FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned House passes bill to boost US computer chip production Missouri governor's 'Christian values' statement questioned Ex-Kansas City officer asks to remain free during appeal Riley County appraiser says home values could increase 10% to 14% Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momBlake McCoyLOVE STORIES | Newlyweds expecting first baby, managing first business togetherNBAF UPDATE | Building scientific expertiseRiley County Health director says county has seen omicron surge peakJunction City police investigate double homicideJunction City quilter creates intricate quilt art in Manhattan Arts Center exhibitManhattan woman arrested on multiple identity theft chargesRiley County appraiser says home values could increase 10% to 14%Winter storm watch in effect as snow heads for northeast Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Double Check Company is looking for Join Us at KS Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - ASSISTANT EDITOR/DESIGNER: Fort Riley Bulletin
