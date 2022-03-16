Ramon Guliford Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ramon L. Guliford, 76, passed March 8th, 2022.Memorial Service: Friday, March 18th, 2022, 1:00pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 831 Yuma Street.Arrangements Entrusted to Northern Star Mortuary, Kansas City, Kansas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas City Ramon L. Guliford Mortuary Arrangement Entrust Memorial Service Pilgrim Baptist Church Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four MLB drops regular COVID tests, can move games for health Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'The Bachelor' ends its messy season with betrayals, apologies — and a final rose Eastern European restaurant in Calif. removes Russia reference from its name Sarah Burton brings house of Alexander McQueen to New York A year later, spa shooting victims' families grieve and heal Pack given 1st Team All-District 8 honors by NABC Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachUnderwood: A $9-million question markWeber leaves the door open for other job opportunities following resignationWhat is K-State AD Gene Taylor looking for in K-State's next men's basketball head coach?Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men's basketball head coachMother, child die in single-vehicle crash Monday south of OgdenLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tim Jankovich, a Manhattan guy who wins everywhereSouth Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coachOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
