Ralph Melvin Suther, 90, of Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. A visitation, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine will be on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to the Caring Community Foundation for the Rock Creek USD 323 Endowment. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
