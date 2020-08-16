Ralph Melvin Suther, 90, of Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. A visitation, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine will be on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to the Caring Community Foundation for the Rock Creek USD 323 Endowment. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.