Ralph Ponte Oct 10, 2022

Ralph Joseph Ponte, 71, of McFarland, Kansas, passed away on Friday (October 7, 2022) at his home. Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home's website.
