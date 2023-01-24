Raeford W. Lewis, 80, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at the Via Christi Village.
Raeford was born in St. Paul, Nebraska on September 7, 1942, the son of the late Anna
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 6:39 pm
Margaret Elizabeth Neth and Basil Wesley Lewis. Raeford earned his Bachelor of Art and Master of Art in Education degrees from Kearney State Teachers College (Nebraska) and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army, taught in university art departments in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas, and then worked in Civil Service for the U.S. Army in South Korea and at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.
Raeford is survived by four daughters: Katrina Lewis of Manhattan, Kansas; Summer
Lewis of Oaxaca, Mexico; Margaret Benson of Concordia, Missouri; and Ivanna Lewis of
Flushing, New York. Raeford is also survived by: his sister Kathryn Rucinski of Warrenton,
Missouri; grandson Garrett Benson and son-in-law Nathan Benson of Concordia,
Missouri; and many other immediate relatives.
Many remember Raeford for his brilliant spring poppies and irises outside his longtime
home in Manhattan, his huge garden and abundance of summer tomatoes, his homemade pies, and his artwork – bright and bold paintings of flowers, landscapes, and memories. Raeford’s art brought people together and brightened his family and friends’ lives.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in
Manhattan, with Pastor Doug Hamilton officiating.
Service arrangements are with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Online
condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan Arts Center and/or Junction City Arts Council.
