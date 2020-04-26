Phyllis Weyerts, 93 years young, passed away in her sleep on April 19, 2020, at Stoneybrook Health Care, Manhattan, KS.
Phyllis was born Phyllis Lucille Nietfeld in Atwood, Kansas, on April 11, 1927, to Henry and Charlotte (Holste) Nietfeld. She earned her degree in Chemistry and Education in 1949 at Denver University, where she met her husband of 60 years, Alfred Weyerts.
The couple were married in Ludell, Kansas June 27, 1950, and then moved to Richland, Washington, where their three daughters were born. Four years later they moved to Aiken, South Carolina, where they had three boys. In 1963 the family came to Manhattan where Al worked in the Chemistry Department at Kansas State University, and Phyllis taught physics and chemistry at Manhattan High School. Education and personal growth were always important to Phyllis. In 1977, when Manhattan High School started a Learning Disabilities Program, Phyllis earned her second Master’s degree in Special Education and became a beloved counselor and student advocate.
Travel for adventure and education was a big part of Phyllis’ life. There were many camping trips in the family station wagon, and while the six kids were in grade school, the family of eight took two epic summer camping trips. One hit key points of interest in the eastern half of the country. The next year they looped through parks and attractions of the west. Phyllis visited India when Al was there with USAID. Later she hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with Al and the boys. After her retirement from teaching in 1990, Phyllis and Al rode a tandem bicycle across Kansas. They went to Africa to visit her brother who was a volunteer surgeon at a mission hospital in Uganda. They also traveled to see their children living in Bellingham, Washington; Burlington, Vermont; and Honaunau, Hawaii, and took a trip to Germany to see the Oberammergau Passion Play.
Phyllis was active in the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was active in the LWML and bible study groups, led the adult choir and the children’s choir, and visited shut-ins with Al.
Phyllis always had an understanding ear, an open heart and a friendly smile. She encouraged her children, grandchildren and students to expand their awareness by exploring science, music, art and nature. Her loving acceptance and guidance touched the lives of many.
Phyllis is survived by a brother, Harlan Nietfeld of Colorado Springs, and five of her children: Wanda House and husband Jim of Manhattan; Twila Schneiders of Salina, KS; Leah Burke and husband David of Burlington, VT; David Weyerts and wife Judy of Zeandale, KS; and Daniel Weyerts of Lawrence, KS. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: James, Maggie, Joe, Jon, Katie, Josh, Mercedes, Lily, Molly and Brook; and 9 great-grandchildren: Melanie, Jaryd, Landyn, Charlotte, Ethan, Rylie, Mason, Lylah, and Praxis.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred, her brother Kenneth, her son Douglas, her son-in-law Dick Schneiders, and her grandson, Bryant House.
Phyllis’s funeral will be announced at a future date to be held at St. Lukes Lutheran Church. Contributions may be made to St. Lukes Lutheran Church or Camp Tomahshinga, https://camptomahshinga.com/donate-to-tomah-shinga.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
