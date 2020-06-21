Phyllis Weyerts, 93 years young, passed away in her sleep on April 19, 2020, at Stoneybrook Health Care, Manhattan, KS.
Services for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Riley County, Kansas near Zeandale, with Pastor Michael J. Schmidt officiating.
Contributions may be made to St. Lukes Lutheran Church or Camp Tomahshinga, https://camptomahshinga.com/donate-to-tomah-shinga. Contributions may also be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
