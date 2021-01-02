Phyllis Suzanne, “Sue” Ludwig passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 28, 2020.
She was with her family on her beloved Playfarm.
Sue was born in Spencer County, Indiana on February 13, 1938. She spent her life in education, retiring from teaching in Highland, Indiana in 1992. With her husband, Jerry, she was able to enjoy her remaining years on their beautiful Flint Hills farm where she pursued her many hobbies. From teaching piano to gardening and holding office in the Deep Creek Needlecraft Club, Sue remained active.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Douglas Hull, Alma, KS; four grandchildren, Kate and Mike Tyler NYC, NY, Holly Wight and husband Kent Domas of Houston, TX, Emmett and Jenny Hull, Topeka KS, and Nell Hull of Kansas City, MO. Sue was also proud of her 5 ‘Greats’, Julien, Hugh, and Mac of Houston, Texas and Huckleberry and Jarvis of New York City, New York.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date.
On-line condolences can be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.