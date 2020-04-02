Phyllis Jeannette (Fiehtner) Malone of Manhattan died March 25, 2020, at her residence that had been the family home for 53 years.
She was born January 12, 1931 in Pawnee City, NE. She was the eldest child of Delmar and Genevieve (Mayberry) Fiehtner. Phyllis graduated from Summerfield High School, Class 1947 at the age of 16 as class Salutatorian. She attended Kansas State University for 1 year.
Phyllis married her High School sweetheart, Keith D. Malone, on Feb. 23, 1952 in Summerfield. They shared 49 years together until he passed away at their home in Manhattan KS on May 29, 2001. Together they lived in Beatrice NE, Wood River, IL, Salisbury, MO, Lincoln, NE, and finally in Manhattan, KS.
Keith and Phyllis were the original owners of the Coast to Coast Hardware store in Manhattan. Phyllis
was skilled in various types of art and known for her carousel horses sold at craft sales. She was a charter member (1996) of the KSU Garden Volunteer program, Prairie Roots Garden Club, Copers Dinner Group and the Review Club.
Phyllis’s greatest joy was caring for her family. She was an exceptional woman and mother, nurturing her children and grandchildren with her strong faith, wise guidance, and unconditional love.
Keith and Phyllis were members of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and charter members St. Thomas More Catholic Church. All seven children graduated from Msgr. Luckey High School. She is survived by her 7 children: John (Carla), Paxico, KS. Sue (Sam) Sabaugh, Leawood, KS, Bradley (Karen) Malone, Manhattan, Lorraine (Fred) Willich, Manhattan, Mary Lee (Ed), St. Louis, Patricia (Kevin) Bugg, Rancho Santa Fe, CA and Sharon (Joe) Genovese, Orlando, FL. Additional survivors 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, a sister Carolyn Blakeway, Bellingham, WA and a brother Dave Fiehtner of Maryville, TN, sister-in-law, Shirley Malone, Burchard, NE and brother-in-law, Bill Malone, San Diego, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a granddaughter, Alicia Sabaugh.
Phyllis was buried in Summerfield Cemetery with a small family group present to bid her farewell.
Phyllis leaves behind a beautiful legacy of a large loving family and friends who deeply cherish her. She will live on in the hearts and minds of all who loved her. A funeral mass and grand celebration of Phyllis’s life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kansas State Gardens and to Holy Family Catholic Church, Summerfield, KS. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
