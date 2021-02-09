Phyllis Annette Henderson, 72, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 25, 2021. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Aaron Henderson (Glenda Spain) Dale Henderson (Nichole), and Christopher Henderson (Stephanie). Private family services are planned.
