Phyllis Jean (Hurty) Eyestone, 95, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Lyle House at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, Manhattan.
Phyllis was born May 3, 1924 in Wichita, Kan. to the late Mildred J. (Rockey) Hurty and the late George Edwin Hurty. When she was two, Phyllis moved with her parents to a farm outside of Burrton, Kan. At age nine, Phyllis became a big sister when the late Ellen June (Hurty) Feldman was born. Phyllis graduated from a one-room schoolhouse called Wild Rose and went on to school at Burrton Junior and Senior High. After two summers at Hutchinson Jr. College, she enrolled at Kansas State College in 1942.
Phyllis met the late Cecil L. Eyestone at a Sunday night meal at the Methodist Church in downtown Manhattan. They married Sept. 1, 1944. Phyllis taught school around Burrton during World War II. After the war, Phyllis and Cecil moved to Independence, Kan. where Cecil became Montgomery County 4-H agent. They began their family with Carolyn Sue, Cecilia Ann, Thomas Ray and the late James Dean. In the fall of 1957, the family moved to Fort Collins, Colo. for Cecil to finish his master’s degree and while there, Phyllis taught Nursery School at the Methodist Church.
In the summer of 1958, Cecil became State 4-H Specialist at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Phyllis and Cecil planned and built their new home in Manhattan where they lived for 54 years. Their family also grew with the births of Allen Lee and Gregg Roger.
With all her children, Phyllis was very involved with their comings and goings. She was room mother, Cub Scout leader, 4-H adviser. She loved to sew and was a beautiful seamstress, making patterns herself and teaching her daughters and granddaughters the art. She embraced lifelong learning by taking art, language and history classes at K-State.
Also, during her 62 years in Manhattan, she joined clubs including Needlecraft, Stardusters, Social Club, Church Circle, Writing Club, Book Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her true passion was genealogy and it was a big part of her life. She finished a book on her mother’s life that her granddaughter Tamara had published. Phyllis volunteered until this year at the Platt House genealogy library.
She was very active in politics and for years was an election day volunteer at Lee School.
She loved travel and felt fortunate to visit every state but North Dakota. She also traveled to England, Scotland, Japan, Sweden, Russia, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy and Germany.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Carolyn Milbourn (Tom), Green Bay, Wis., and Cecilia Dolenc (Scott), Longmont, Colo. and sons, Thomas Eyestone (Mitzi), Manhattan, Allen Eyestone (Beth), Wellington, Fla. and Gregg Eyestone (Gwen), Manhattan.
She has 13 grandchildren, Tamara Milbourn (Joel Ullom) Boulder, Colo., Tonya Milbourn (Ken DoRosario), Norfolk, Mass., Todd Milbourn (Lisa Heyamoto), Eugene, Ore., Tad Milbourn (Lana), Sunnyvale, Calif., Brett Dolenc (Kristy), Longmont, Colo., Ben Dolenc, Ventura, Calif., Brooke Nott (Jon), Philomath, Ore., Erik Eyestone (Linzi), Manhattan, Kyle Eyestone, Manhattan, Kirsten Eyestone, Prairie Village, Kan., Gibson Eyestone, Manhattan, Whitley Eyestone, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jessica Eyestone, Manhattan.
Phyllis also lovingly enjoyed 14 great grandchildren, Lilly and Emma Eyestone, Mckenna and Oakley Nott, Emily and Sophie Milbourn, Eleanor and Vivian Milbourn, Riley, Kelton and Maxson DoRosario and Lucie, Marin and Toben Dolenc.
The celebration of Phyllis’ life is ongoing. A memorial service will be announced later.
Contributions in Phyllis’ name may be made to the Riley County Genealogical Society or the Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution. Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, is receiving the contributions.
Online condolences may be offered at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Thank you Mom for the memories, your guidance and the love you gave us. We will miss you always.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.