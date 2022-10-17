Manhattan – Phyllis Marie Deckert, 101, Manhattan, Kansas, died October 15, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. She was born March 7, 1921, the second of four daughters to Lucius Higley and Dorothy Campbell at Chase, Kansas. Her parents, her husband Leslie, sisters Pauline, Rosalie, and Dory, granddaughter Rebecca, daughter-in-law Nancy preceded her in death. She was baptized a Presbyterian in Chase, Kansas. After the family’s move to a farm north of Pawnee Rock, she and her sisters cleaned the Bergthal Mennonite Church and played hide and seek among the monuments of the cemetery. She was a quiet Christian who helped with church dinners and attended women’s church activities.

Phyllis married Leslie R. Deckert on August 12, 1941, and they began life together on a small farm west of Pawnee Rock in Pawnee County. After forty years on the farm, they retired to Larned, Kansas, where Leslie passed away in 2004. Phyllis began residency in Manhattan in December 2017. Daughter Cora Colleen Smith and husband Larry of Wichita and son Andrew and wife Linda of Manhattan in addition to four grandchildren (Alysun and husband Mike of Seattle; Ryun and wife Angie of Kirkwood, Missouri; Scott and wife Emily of Lenexa, Kansas; and Matt and Jodie of Owatonna, Minnesota) and six grandchildren (Toby and Evie of Kirkwood, Charlotte and Clara of Lenexa, Jaycie and Tyler of Owattonna) survive Phyllis.

