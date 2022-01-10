Phillip "Jim" Clouse, 78, of Topeka, passed away on January 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Parker-Price Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Interim Hospice Care, Silver Lake School Foundation, or Helping Hands Humane Society.

To view Jim's full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.