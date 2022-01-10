Phillip "Jim" Clouse Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clouse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phillip "Jim" Clouse, 78, of Topeka, passed away on January 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Parker-Price Funeral Home.Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.Memorials are suggested to the Interim Hospice Care, Silver Lake School Foundation, or Helping Hands Humane Society.To view Jim's full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan High girls fall to No. 7 Washburn Rural Lee's 38 points can't push No. 25 K-State past No. 9 Iowa State Goens says his gun accidentally discharged in shooting death of Zamecnik OUR NEIGHBORS | Entomologist's passion for insects stems from Japanese roots At 100, why American baking icon Betty Crocker is still a household name Celebrity chefs offer more than recipes in new cookbooks Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber will be back on sideline 'no matter what' versus TCU Police say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot Zamecnik Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBO2 more Kansas State football players transferringFormer K-State QB, baseball player Matt Miller dies of cancerCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorJoan FriederichRiley County drops out as Flint Hills Regional Council memberCoco Bolos to close Jan. 22 after 23 yearsUSD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact districtWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herUSD 383 crews cleaning up after water leak damages Oliver Brown Elementary library Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin
