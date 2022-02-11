Phillip Gerdes Feb 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phillip Gerdes, age 74, of Manhattan, died Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.He was born on May 1, 1947 in Salina.Complete obituary is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phillip Gerdes Obituary Manhattan Funeral Home Ascension Via Christi Hospital Salina Pend Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earns 4th MVP award, 2nd in a row Kansas governor approves megaproject incentive package meant to woo secret company Sundell 'questionable' in Saturday's Sunflower Showdown rematch Manhattan boys finish third in the Centennial League championship Army tabs John Meyer as new Fort Riley commanding general Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head Flint Hill Breadbasket accepting donations for Souper Bowl food drive PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Valentine's Day celebrations, Super Bowl, Clue and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himRCPD cited suspect for underage drinking minutes before Aggieville shooting deathEverett's HBO series set in Manhattan gets second seasonNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momOfficials say 11-year-old started fire at RC McGrawsFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Mahomes conspiracy theoryLOVE STORIES | Choral conductors blend harmonies as partners in work, lifeNew KSU QB Martinez already thriving in ManhattanSunset Zoo's Expedition Asia provides new exhibits, experienceBlake McCoy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Double Check Company is looking for Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - Join Us at KS Learning & Info Serv Bulletin
