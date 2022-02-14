Phillip Gerdes, age 74, of Manhattan, died Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on May 1, 1947 in Salina, the son of Wayne and Vera Marie (Rice) Gerdes. He grew up in the Lincoln, Kansas area. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965.
Following high school, Phil joined the U.S. Marines. He served in Vietnam. Phil earned two Purple Hearts during his service time. He was proud of his honorable service in the Marines. Phil was a 33-year member of the American Legion Pearce Keller Post 17 in Manhattan. He served as a member of the Color Guard for many years.
On January 9, 1971 in Wichita, he was united in marriage to his wife Kathy. She survives of the home.
Phil moved to Manhattan in 1989. He worked for Kansas State University in Network Services, until his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed playing golf and more golf. He would play anytime and anywhere. Phil was fortunate enough to play the Waste Management TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course last year.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Gene and John.
Phil is survived by his wife Kathy, and his sons, Matt and Kevin both of Manhattan; his brothers, Paul Gerdes of Anthony, Kansas and Jay Gerdes of Wichita, Kansas; his sister-in-law, Cindy of McPherson, Kansas; and his nieces and nephews: Adam, Jenny, Thomas, Kate, William and June; and his many friends and extended family.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday February 20, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Private services will be held at a later date and inurnment will be held in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Phil are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
