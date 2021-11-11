Philip Ernest Thompson, 66, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, November 4th, at his home. He worked as a job site manager, retiring in 2018, from the Pipe Fitters Union Local #441 working on projects in the Manhattan area and also around the United States for Fluor-Daniel Construction Company of Irving Texas.
Phil was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1955, the son of the late Jean Grace (LInk) and Hugh Erwin Thompson. He was the husband of Cheryl Lodine (Platt) Thompson and they were married on June 23, 2007, in Manhattan at the First Presbyterian Church. He also was a former Mason.
Phil is survived by his wife, Cheryl of the home; two daughters, Amber Renee Thompson, and her fiancee, Brandon Lackey, of Manhattan; Kristan Nicole Thompson of Manhattan; a son, Matthew Paul Thompson, and his fiancee Claire Kringen, of Manhattan. Phil was also survived by two brothers, Paul Henry Thompson and his wife Lily, of Blue Springs, MO; Kenneth Richard Thompson, of Sapulpa, OK; sister, Sarah Anne Gordon, and her husband Matthew, of Topeka; Brother-in-law, Riley Platt, and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Terri Finley and husband Larry. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law, Judy Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 13th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive, Manhattan, or your local animal shelter.
The family is being assisted with funeral service arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com
