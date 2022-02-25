Phil Edward Pfeifley, age 75, of Riley, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on July 2, 1946 in Clay Center, the son of Edward and Mildred (McCord) Pfeifley. He graduated from Riley County High School.
On December 12, 1990, he married Diane Beswick. She survives of the home.
Phil was a licensed funeral director and embalmer, owning and operating the Holmes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley, Kansas and was a former Riley City Clerk for 28 years. Phil truly enjoyed being a funeral director and serving the communities, treating each family as one of his own. He was a member of the Riley United Methodist Church, Kansas Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association.
In addition to his wife Diane, he is survived by his daughter, Lori Howard and husband Trevor of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his son, Jason Pfeifley of Riley; two grandchildren, Blair and Evan Howard of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Brad Pfeifley of Oro Valley, Arizona and Rick Pfeifley and wife Patti of Manhattan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in the Green Fancy Creek Cemetery, north of Green.
Memorials may be made to Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House and Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
