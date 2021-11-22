Penny Lee Zeller Hasenkamp of rural Baileyville, KS passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, November 19th, surrounded by family at the Onaga Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Penny was born December 13, 1956 in Manhattan, KS. She was one of 4 daughters born to William B. Evans and Anita (Ochs) Evans. She was raised in the St. George community and graduated from St. George High School in May of 1974. She attended Cloud County Community College and graduated in May of 1976 with a degree in journalism.
While attending college she met her first husband Daniel Zeller of Paxico. They were married on June 12, 1976. Three children were born to this union. They later divorced.
Labor Day weekend of 1991 she met her second husband, Glen Lee Hasenkamp. They were united in marriage on January 18, 2012.
Penny offered years of child care services to many children in the Paxico area. She was later well known for her work with The Smoke Signal in Wamego, KS. After meeting her husband Glen Lee and moving to Baileyville, KS she worked for KANZA Land Radio for a number of years. Penny then worked for the Seneca Chamber of Commerce and Midland Hospice.
Penny enjoyed being actively involved in all her children’s’ school activities and being able to attend all their events. Over the years Penny had many hobbies that she enjoyed. She was an avid camping, fishing, and outdoors woman, she enjoyed passing these activities along to her grandchildren. Penny had a passion for photography and enjoyed traveling with her husband and being able to capture all kinds of beautiful scenery. She was also a proud member of the Columbian Theater Art group in Wamego, KS where she had the opportunity to showcase her photography. Her all-time favorite hobby was spending time with her grandchildren and adopted grandchildren all of whom she dearly loved.
Penny is survived by Glen Lee, her loving husband of 30 years of the home. Her children Amy (Kieron) Butler of Hartselle, AL; Amber (Anthony) Heigert of Paxico, KS; Andy (Shawn Hulsing) of St. George, KS. Her sisters Nancy Tobias of Overland Park, KS and Billie Anderson of Missoula, MT. As she affectionately called them her “Babies” Bryce (Jaden Kincaid) Schultz, Bradyn and Cierra Schultz, Zowie Butler, Henry and Madelyn Heigert, Jed and Kiptyn Zeller, Byren Hulsing, and her many surrogate children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sharlot Barr and brother-in-law Robert Barr.
Penny will lie in state at Popkess Mortuary in Seneca, KS on Monday November 22, family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. She will then lie in state at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, KS on Tuesday November 23 family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home in Manhattan on Wednesday November 24, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Westmoreland City Cemetery in Westmorland, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Penny Hasenkamp Memorial Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
