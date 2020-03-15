Peggy Ann Walker, 64, of McFarland, Kansas, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland. Visitation beginning at 10:30 am prior to the service. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or the McFarland Senior. www.campanellafuneral.com.
