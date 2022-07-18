Margaret Susan “Peggy Sue” (Edelblute) Ables, 79, was born July 17, 1942 in Topeka, KS. She died after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
She was the first of three children born to James Richard Edelblute and Margaret Marie (Talbot) Edelblute.
Soon after graduating from Topeka High School, Peggy met and was married to Emmett Ables, from 1962-1979. They had one daughter.
The Cuthbert family, on her maternal side, were prolific stone masons in the state of Kansas, sparking her interest in construction. Peggy and Emmett had an excavating company, trucking company, and rock quarries. In her spare time, she raised quarter horses, Hereford cattle and German shepherd dogs. She also formed the country music band “Headin’ West,” singing lead vocals and playing guitar. For over 20 years, the band played regularly at VFW’s, street dances, wedding dances and other private parties.
Peggy worked as an electrical estimator for Amelco Electric, in Topeka. She then was an estimator, project manager, and eventually ran a satellite operation in Manhattan for Andrews & Walshire asphalt construction company of Topeka. All ground-breaking positions for a woman.
She was the executive director at the High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, SD, from 2001 – 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Letti (Scott) Lister, grandson Christopher, and granddaughter Madiera, all of Spearfish; her sister Sally (Richard) Short, Topeka, KS; nephew Rick (Lori) Vorhies and their family, Olathe, KS. She was proceeded in death by her mother, father and brother.
At Peggy’s request, there will not be a funeral service, but instead a private graveside inurnment next to her sibling’s plots in Paxico, KS.
The family requests that a donation in her name be made to the American Brain Foundation.org, to support disease research. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 663, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
