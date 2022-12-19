Peggy Jean Norman, age 94 of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born on January 31, 1928 in the Swede Creek area of Riley County, Kansas, the daughter of Rudolph William and Ruth Maxine Peterson.
On March 23, 1952 in Randolph, she was married to Mervin “Oley” LeRoy Norman. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Peggy worked in the cafeteria at the K-State Union and was a huge K-State fan. She enjoyed working in her garden, flowers, camping, collecting antiques, painting and playing bingo.
She is survived by one son, Curtis Norman of Manhattan; one granddaughter, Destany Marie Norman-Shuck of Junction City and four great grandchildren, Nijah Marie Norman-Hollinhead, Sanyiah Hollinhead, Zaden Hollinhead and Sebastian Norman.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Wanda and Beverly Norman; one brother, Raymond Peterson and one sister, Maxine Soldan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday. Burial will be in the Crooked Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
