Peggy Jane (DeBruler) Marlow, 95, of Eskridge, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
Peggy married Darold Dean Marlow on March 1, 1946 in Hamilton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1997. Survivors include: her daughter Memory Maginley; two sons: Denver (Alice) Marlow and Duston (JoLea) Marlow; grandchildren: Amber (Tim) Ellis, Blythe (Josh) Vogt, Drew (Melissa) Marlow, and Derec Marlow; and great- grandchildren: Teagan, Truxton, and Paisley Ellis; Marlow, Vivian, and Adelaide Vogt; Daniel and Dalton Marlow; Eva, Mia, and Dominic Marlow.
To view the full obituary and memorial contribution information, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com.
