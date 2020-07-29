Pauline passed away Tuesday, July 28, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS, where she had resided for the past 16 months.
Pauline was born January 26, 1925, in Perry, Iowa, to Pete and Anna Soumas.
She completed both elementary and secondary schools in Perry. After attending the University of Iowa, she went to Chicago and graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School and then worked as an assistant to Mr. Hall, a bank president. In 1956, she moved to Manhattan, KS, where she was a conference coordinator and accountant in the Division of Continuing Education at Kansas State University until her retirement in 1994. She then joined Waddell and Reed as a mutual fund adviser until again retiring.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, beloved brother George, and nephew. She is survived by one niece, Mary Nelson, in Iowa.
Polly was known for her fashion sense, sharp mind, beautiful knitting, love of opera, and strong allegiance to her Greek roots. Pauline was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Services will be held in Perry, Iowa, at a date to be determined.
Appreciation goes to the excellent staff at Via Christi Village for their kind and loving care and support.
