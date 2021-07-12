Paul Anthony Roggenkamp, 84, of Wheaton, died on Saturday, July 10th, 2021. Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine. Visitation, Sunday, at the Church, from 6-8 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm.
