Paul B. Irvine (93) passed away, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He was joined in marriage to Mary Beth (Scheier) Irvine on June 1, 1957, at the Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Mary’s, Kansas.
Paul attended Swamp Angel, a one room schoolhouse for his early education. Paul later attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated in 1947. He was a 1951 graduate of Kansas State University. While attending KSU, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity and Alpha Zeta, honor society. Following KSU, he served our country in the US Army, in the intelligence division.
After serving in the Army, he returned to the family farm outside of Manhattan and was a farmer and rancher his entire life. He was an early innovator in agriculture, being one of the first in the area to breed and raise Simmental cattle. He was a steward of the land, and he instilled a passion for agriculture in his family.
He was a life-time member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Paul was very involved in the local community. He served on the Seven Dolors Parish Council and was a hospitality minister for several years. He was a life-time member of several organizations, where he served in leadership positions: the Farmer’s Coop, where he served on the Board of Directors for 30 years (including 20 years as President of the Board), the Riley County FHA Board, the Riley County Farm Bureau Board, the Riley County/City Planning Board, the Riley County Livestock Association, as President of the Board. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and a life-time member of the KSU Alumni Association.
He enjoyed attending KSU Football games as a season ticketholder with his wife, Mary Beth. Paul and Mary Beth traveled to all 50 states, Mexico, to several Providences in Canada, as well as several European countries on numerous trips. Paul also enjoyed regular gatherings with his family. In his later years, he cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved the outdoors, including hunting and target practice with his grandsons.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose (Cunningham) Irvine, a son-in-law, Donald Sherley, Jr., and two granddaughters, Julia Kate Irvine and Cecilia Irvine.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Irvine of the home. Paul and Mary Beth celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past June with their family. From their union in marriage were six children: Carol Sherley-Days (Alan Days), Edward Irvine (Cindy), Marlene Irvine (Jerry Shivley), Janet Klein (Rick), Paul “Bernard” Irvine, II (Emily), John Irvine (Holly). He is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Dustin Sherley (Tami), Dan Sherley (Annette), Dylan Sherley (Rachel), Dalton Sherley (Kaitlyn); Eddie Irvine, George “Skyler” Irvine, Austin Irvine (Genevieve); Ashley Klein (Pete), Christina Tross (Jan); Emma Irvine (fiancé, Benjamin Thurlow), Elizabeth Irvine, Paul Bernard Irvine III (fiancée, Breigh Brockman), Benjamin Irvine, Nathaniel Irvine, Eleanor Irvine, Augustine Irvine; Anna Irvine, Wesley Irvine, Frances Irvine; one step granddaughter, Amy Fretz (David); and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be said for Paul on Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. to follow at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. The family is requesting that memorial contributions for the benefit of Manhattan Catholic School be made in lieu of flowers.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
