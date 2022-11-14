Paul B. Irvine (93) passed away, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He was joined in marriage to Mary Beth (Scheier) Irvine on June 1, 1957, at the Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Mary’s, Kansas.

Paul attended Swamp Angel, a one room schoolhouse for his early education. Paul later attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated in 1947. He was a 1951 graduate of Kansas State University. While attending KSU, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity and Alpha Zeta, honor society. Following KSU, he served our country in the US Army, in the intelligence division.

