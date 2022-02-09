Paul Leland Bosch was born to William and Emma (Werries) Bosch on February 25, 1923 — his mother’s birthday. His joyfully anticipated heavenly homecoming was February 4, 2022, just three weeks shy of his 99th birthday.
Paul was born and raised in a German Lutheran community on the family farm south of Lincoln, Kansas. He spent much of his boyhood tagging along with his father in farming and ranching duties. This led to a lifelong interest in horses, and in his later years he raised and trained several of them. He graduated 8th grade from St. John’s Lutheran parochial school and later was granted a GED from Lincoln High School. The St. Louis Cardinals AAA league baseball team in Houston recruited Paul as a pitcher, but his athletic aspirations were interrupted when America joined World War II.
He enlisted in the US Navy and spent most of the war in the Pacific Theater with a mail and intelligence ratings with top secret clearance. He was attached to the AROU 1 (Aviation Repair and Overhaul Unit) in the Admiralty Islands, Guam, Saipan, and he was also loaned out to several ships. He was on board the U.S.S. Missouri for the signing of the peace treaties that effectively ended the war, but all he could see were the tops of the heads of those signing. After the war, he continued to serve the Navy Reserves as a recruiter before returning to Kansas.
On July 6, 1947, he married the love of his life, Eugenia (Jean) L. Wick, and together they raised three children in Manhattan, Kansas. While attending Kansas State College, a summer job at a car dealership led to a long career in the auto industry. He had the Oldsmobile/Jeep/GMC dealership in Manhattan at Tri-County Motors and Quality Motor Company. Paul and Jean often traveled to car shows, auctions, and meetings of the General Motor Dealer Council. Later in life, he became involved in other businesses, real estate, ranching, and investing in the local community. At various times in his life he enjoyed, fishing, boating, mule riding, bowling, golfing, and hunting birds, coons, and deer. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Optimist Club, Cloverleaf Square Dance Club and supported the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed following Royals baseball, Cardinals Baseball, and K-State basketball.
Paul once wrote that he would leave this earth with only joy in his heart, knowing that God sent His only begotten Son to die for his sins that he might have eternal life. He was an avowed follower of Jesus Christ and was active in serving various congregations as an elder, church planter, lay preacher, and other roles. He attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and Ashland Community Church in Manhattan.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (2016), brothers Alvin, Luther, Albert, and sisters Lila Bosch, Waneta McNamara, and Norrena Finuf.
He is survived by his children: Paul L. Bosch II (Nancy) of Overland Park, Kansas, Daniel W. Bosch (Jeanette) of Manhattan, and Catherine E. Ira of Manhattan. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, who will serve as casket bearers for his service: Jonathan Bosch, Jeffery Bosch (Melissa), Jacob Bosch (Beth), Jean Lee Nies (Michael), Katherine Bosch, Lynette Bosch, Rachael Flick, Elisabeth Breen (Richard), and Benjamin Ira; and also his nine (soon to be ten) great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Ashland Community Church on McDowell Creek Road, Manhattan, Kansas. Interment will be held in the Ashland Cemetery. For those not wanting to enter the church, the service can be heard in the parking lot on FM radio 97.1. The service will also be live streamed on the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Facebook page. ( https://www.facebook.com/YML.FuneralHome )
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ashland Rural Volunteer Fire Department, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, or Manhattan American Legion. The family has already made a contribution to Ashland Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
