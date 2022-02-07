Paul Bosch Feb 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Bosch, age 98, of Manhattan, died February 4, 2022.He was born on February 25, 1923 in Lincoln County, Kansas.Complete service information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Pack named Big 12 Player of the Week again RCPD cited suspect for underage drinking minutes before Aggieville shooting death K-State student groups host campus Lunar New Year celebration Gibbs says Riley County's rate of positive COVID tests continues to decline CLIFT | 'Clue' production in Junction City surprises, delights audience Virginia inmate sentenced in Michigan for daughter's killing Kanye West relents and halts his very public parenting feud with Kim Kardashian Officials say 11-year-old started fire at RC McGraws Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momBlake McCoyLOVE STORIES | Newlyweds expecting first baby, managing first business togetherNBAF UPDATE | Building scientific expertiseManhattan woman arrested on multiple identity theft chargesRiley County appraiser says home values could increase 10% to 14%Sunset Zoo's Expedition Asia provides new exhibits, experienceNew KSU QB Martinez already thriving in ManhattanWinter storm watch in effect as snow heads for northeast Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Fort Riley ASSISTANT EDITOR/DESIGNER: Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - Double Check Company is looking for Bulletin
