Patty Rose (Higbee) Duffy, 73, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Patty was born in Arkansas City, Kansas on November 3, 1947, to Wilda (Coggins) and Denton Higbee.
She spent her early life in Cowley County, Kansas on the family farm and attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. In 1958, the family moved to Tribune, Kansas. She graduated from Greeley County high school in 1965 and went on to attend Cowley County Junior College where she graduated with an associate's degree.
Patty moved to Manhattan in 1969 working in various positions around the town. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at Goetsch-Irvine Motor Company, and for the past several years at Manhattan Motors.
Patty was an avid K-State fan, attending the K-State Women’s Basketball games for several years as a season ticket holder and many home football games. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and relaxing on any body of water. She also loved planning trips with her sisters and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Manhattan, where she was a dedicated volunteer and leader. She loved the friendships she had with the congregation and especially with the women in the Russell Group/Faith Sisters Group.
Patty is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Piazza, of Dallas, TX;
Ange (Kurt) Jones, of Wichita, KS; her sisters, Billie Ochsner, and Kay Crow, and her grandchildren Kaylin Jones and Kyle Jones.
She is preceded in death by her sister Shirley Jacques, an infant sister Sandra Lee Higbee, and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church in Manhattan on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm. It will also be live-streamed https://www.facebook.com/fccmanhattan and https://www.youtube. com/channel/UCZDjaANuLttjDzOLG4REOsA .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the First Christian Church Faith Sisters Group. Please add “Patty Duffy” to check the memo and mail to 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS 66503. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, www.irvinparkview.com, is assisting the family with arrangements.
