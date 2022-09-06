Patty Erickson Sep 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patty “Pat” Joan Erickson, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.She was born on August 26, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Floyd Thomas and Elsie Alice (Henton) Hohman.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Leonardville City Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Walsburg Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes- Pfeifley Funeral Home.Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State OL Poirter out rest of 2022 season Wamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose death Briefs for Sept. 6, 2022 Fort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Manhattan man dies in single-vehicle crash outside of Manhattan Purple Power Play gets fans pumped for new season Police report for September 6, 2022 RCPD reports fights in Aggieville over Labor Day weekend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS upsets No. 1 Derby'No fear, just believe': How MHS football shocked Derby and everyone elseK-State opens 2022 season with shutout of South DakotaUSD 383 plans to store naloxone in schools after fentanyl-related overdosePierce Lee WhiteSuper Cub owners ask judge to set aside judgement dissolving businessK-State defense features old friends, new faces in shutoutMultiple former Wildcats make NFL rostersRCPD arrests two street fighters in AggievilleMHS boys' soccer eases past Wichita Heights 7-1 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
