Patricia (Patty) Cunning, 83 passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023.

She was born February 16, 1940 to John A. Kohn and Loraine Kohn (Mans) in Osborne, KS. Patty grew up on the family farm southwest of Tipton, KS. She attended St. Bonifice Grade School and graduated from Tipton High School in 1958.

