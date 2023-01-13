Patricia (Patty) Cunning, 83 passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023.
She was born February 16, 1940 to John A. Kohn and Loraine Kohn (Mans) in Osborne, KS. Patty grew up on the family farm southwest of Tipton, KS. She attended St. Bonifice Grade School and graduated from Tipton High School in 1958.
After graduation Patty attended Marymount College in Salina, KS to study nursing. She joined the Marines and later was in the Coast Guard, last serving in Washington DC. She was honorably discharged in 1960.
Patty met and married the love of her life John F. Cunning. They were married on December 28, 1968. They were married for 45 years, before John passed away on June 23, 2014.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband John, parents John and Loraine, as well as, her brothers Jonny and Allen.
Patty worked as an office manager for many years with Werner Trucking and the Hershey's Distributing Company.
Patty loved telling stories about her experiences traveling, friends and family. She also enjoyed doing hobbies such as ceramics and other small crafts. Her favorite was sewing. A few of her creations included blankets, pillows and embroidery for family and friends.
Patty is survived by her brother Roger (Mary) Kohn, Manhattan, KS; sister Debra Kohn, Manhattan, KS; sister-in-law, Janice Kohn, Swansboro, NC; nieces and nephews: Bruce (Gretchen) Kohn, Cary, NC; Bradley (BJ) Kohn, Wake Forrest, NC; Angie (Kevin) Zachery, Swansboro, NC; Jody Kohn, Swansboro, NC; Sandy Kohn (Dallas), Cary, NC; Reece Kohn, Overland Park, KS; Gavin Kohn, Manhattan KS; and many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00p.m. Friday January 20, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, KS.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00a.m. Saturday January 21, 2023 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, Kansas. A graveside service will follow at 11:30a.m. Saturday at the St. Boniface Cemetery in Tipton.
Memorial contributions can be made to Flint Hills Dialysis, 1133 College Avenue # 266, Manhattan, KS 66502 or T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502. Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
