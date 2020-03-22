Patsy Arehart, 80, of Gold Canyon, AZ moved to Heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Patsy was born July 31, 1939, to Walter and Madge Scott in Richmond, VA. She married Laurence (Larry) Arehart September 1, 1962. They welcomed Scott (son) born in Paducah, KY on June 1 1968, who has been a real joy to their lives.
Patsy was particularly happy playing bridge , crafting, scrapbooking and attending Kansas State football games. She knitted more than 100 prayer shawls for the prayer shawl ministry in her church to be given to those in need.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in VA. A memorial gift in her honor maybe given to Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 towards the Organ Pipe Fund.
