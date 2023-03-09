Patrick J. Schmidt, 75, of Alta Vista, KS, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.
He was born March 20, 1947, in Plainville, KS, the son of Fidelis and Albina (Hamerschmidt) Schmidt.
Pat graduated from Plainville High School in 1965 and married Linda J. Clodfelter on September 3, 1966, the daughter of Lutie and Betty Clodfelter of Plainville, KS.
Pat was the owner of a family operated business, Tri-City Carpets of Manhattan for three decades until retiring in 2008. He worked with many local builders and developers in the community and gained an incredible working and personal relationship with the people of Manhattan and surrounding communities.
Pat enjoyed painting in his younger days and as his family grew, loved to spend time camping, snow skiing, traveling the world and exploring off-road trails in his dune buggy throughout Kansas and Colorado. He was very social and never short on conversation, usually with a quick-witted joke when he was out with family and friends, no matter the occasion. He was always passionate about music and turned to many different artists throughout the entirety of his life, whether it was a joyous time or times of hardship, his love of music created a common thread and connection with people close to him.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schmidt; sons, Tracy (Hillary) Schmidt of Manhattan, KS and Todd (Michelle) Schmidt of Allenhurst, GA; grandchildren, William Schmidt, Katie (Aaron) Plue, Kyler Schmidt, Kiefer Schmidt, Josh Thomas and two great grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Schmidt and Eugene Schmidt; twin sister, Patricia Roy; sisters, Kathy Holmes and Jackie Morgan; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Kathy Clodfelter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring Pat’s request cremation is planned. No services have been scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Patrick’s Life will take place at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka, KS 66605 is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Dr., Manhattan, KS 66502.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
