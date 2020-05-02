Patrick Gene Gardner, 63, of Wamego, Kansas, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society. He was a lifelong member of the community.
Pat was born June 6, 1956, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the son of Donald and Mary Howard Gardner. He attended local schools and graduated in 1974 from Wamego High School. He then graduated from Vocational School in Topeka.
Pat worked as an electrician his entire adult life. He started at Wamego Electric and then worked for thirty-seven years at Kansas State University.
Pat loved to fish and garden. He was especially fond of growing flowers. He enjoyed traveling and often traveled with his grandmother. He always enjoyed his family and the many Ten Point Pitch card games that they played. Pat enjoyed helping family members with their electrical needs. He was known for his big heart and his willingness to help others. Pat was an active member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Manhattan.
Pat is survived by his parents, Don and Mary Gardner, Wamego; his brothers, Mike Gardner (Pam) and Doug Gardner (Tammy), both of Wamego; his special cousin, Kay Pittenger, Wamego; his nephew Tyler Gardner and niece, Heather Gardner, both of Wamego; and numerous other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Gardner.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. George Cemetery, St. George, Kansas. Those that wish to attend the graveside service will be required to practice social distancing. Pat will lie-in-state, on Sunday, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society (PPAWS) or T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
