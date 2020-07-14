Patrick (Pat) Loren Dougherty, 81, passed away on July 11, 2020. Pat was born on October 10, 1938 to James and Lora Dougherty. Pat was married to Michele D’Anne Dougherty for 53 years and had five wonderful children: Patrick (Pam), Heather (Ryan) Bresette, James, Timothy (Tara), and Emily. Pat had numerous grandchildren: Alex, Samantha, Timmy, Anna, Joe, Luke, Sam, Tyler, Addy, Eleanor and Vivian. In addition, he had 3 great-grandchildren: Braxton, Olive and Isla. To Pat, family was everything. He loved being around his children and grandchildren. They put a sparkle in his blue eyes that would light up a room. He loved visiting his family and watching his grandchildren play sports or just be kids in the backyard. In a visit, Pat would tell stories for years about all the fun he had with everyone. Pat was the Grandpa that spoiled all of his grandkids in his own special way. Every grandchild had a special, loving relationship with Grandpa. In addition to his human family, Pat loved dogs. Pete and Chuck provided a lot of spark to Pat in his later years. Many times, Pete and Chuck were his co-pilots on his road trips to see his family. Pat was smart, funny and never met a stranger. If you knew Pat, then you would receive his yearly Christmas letter where he would dote on his grandchildren and reminisce of childhood stories. Everyone surely read these in Pat’s voice as he was quite the storyteller. Pat could tell story upon story with intricate detail and made you feel like you were there! Pat will be missed by his family for his love of cigars, quick wit, beautiful smile and his warm heart. We hope Pat is enjoying the finest cigars in heaven and has reunited with his brothers, parents, son James, grandson Luke and Pete the dog who all were waiting for him with open arms and paws.
Services: There will be a graveside service Saturday July 18th at 10:30 held at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to LiveLikeLuke.com. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
