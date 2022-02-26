Patricia "Sue" McInteer Feb 26, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia “Sue” McInteer, 75, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on December 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held, Saturday March 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel in Independence, MO. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Club news for Feb. 26, 2022 Flint Hills Discovery Center children's exhibit undergoing renovations City to hold public hearing for STAR expansion for Museum of Art and Light LIBRARY COLUMN | Female authors for Women's History Month Searching for existential answers? 'Life's Edge' is a good scientific starting point Kansas Profile: Heather and Aaron Jantz, MJE Rural entrepreneurs talk about how they built successful businesses THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU basketball, blood drives and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFormer USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimesAggieville Business Association continues stance of no Fake Patty's Day promotionTwo Pottawatomie County residents die in fires this weekendLOVE STORIES | Downtown business connection leads to friendship, marriageTinder hookup defense rejected in sex crime case after K-State fraternity toga partyMichael "Mike" MayoRiley County appraiser Greg McHenry diesK-State outgunned at No. 5 KansasFROM THE PUBLISHER | Raging against the KU machine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help Bulletin
