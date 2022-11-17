Patricia Converse Nov 17, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Converse, 93, Eskridge, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Heritage Place, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Funeral Services are pending with Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kansas Patricia Converse Eskridge Funeral Service Tahlequah Oklahoma Funeral Home Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96 'West Wing' cast urges struggling Americans to seek help USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Maker's Market, magic fundraiser, KSU football and more Ogden Elementary's annual Literacy Night features books, hissing cockroach ‘Glee’ alum Kevin McHale says he wouldn’t play a character in a wheelchair now USD 383 will not continue Indian discussion; Bishop endzone to retain word Tess Gunty, Imani Perry among National Book Awards winners Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBishop Stadium endzone to say 'Ogden' rather than 'Indians'HISTORICITY | K-State staff thinking of what will be lost in Natatorium, Ahearn Gym demolitionManhattan man, Colorado woman die in head-on collision on I-70St. Marys commissioner says 'transgenderism is not a truth' in library flapPolice arrest Manhattan teen for choking classmate with phone cordLate TDs push MHS past Wichita NW 27-18OUR NEIGHBORS | Junction City woman brings work ethic to beautyErik DedricksonBrian PeakTang signs highly touted three-man class Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
