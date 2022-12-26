Patricia Ann Ried, age 83, of Manhattan, passed away from complications due to Covid, with family by her side at St. Luke’s Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri on December 23, 2022. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Manhattan, KS.
Shae was born on February 18, 1939, the daughter of Beryl Soder and Jesse Spain.
She married Fred Ried in 1964. The two had 3 children together, Daniel, Amy & Michael, before divorcing in 1979.
Patricia worked as a unit secretary at St. Mary’s Hospital which is now Ascension Via Christi Hospital for approximately 40 years before retiring.
Patricia enjoyed gardening, interior design and anything to do with decorating for the holidays. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Her wit and sense of humor were always a joy.
Patricia is survived by 1 sister, Delores Kytta and spouse Ed; her 3 children: Daniel Ried and spouse Lisa, Amy Clark and spouse Paul, Michael Ried and spouse Dora; 8 grandchildren: Beth Horowitz, Kristopher Ried, Marvin Gaither, Bryce Ried, Jennifer Savage, Brittney King, Sierra Ried & Nicholas Jaymes; and her 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Barbara Smith, Leon Spain, Linda Hern & James Clouse.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00p.m. Friday December 30, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Following the visitation, a procession will be formed to go to the cemetery. Graveside services will be held at 2:30p.m. Friday December 30, 2022 at the Ashland Cemetery in the Ashland Bottoms area in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
