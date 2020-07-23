Pat S. Hartman, age 94, of Manhattan, died July 22, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills - Lyle House.
She was born March 9, 1926, in Shidler, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank L. and Ruth (Russell) DiVall. Ruth, Pat’s mother passed away when Pat was 10 and Pat and her siblings were then raised by Frank and Frances Sine DiVall.
Pat graduated from Shidler High School and earned her Associate Degree from Oklahoma State University in business.
On June 6, 1947, in Shidler, Oklahoma, Pat was married to John H. “Jack” Hartman. They lived in Coffeyville, KS, from 1955 to 1962 and Carbondale, IL, from 1962 to 1970, before moving to Manhattan in 1970 when Jack was hired to be the head men’s basketball coach at Kansas State University.
Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her family and faith, collegiate sports, the bridge table and the golf course.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Jack on November 6, 1998. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Divall and Frank DiVall, Jr; and one sister Mary Bogert.
Survivors include her three daughters: Jana Hartman Perkins and her husband Ed Perkins of Corinth, TX, Davy Hartman Campbell and her husband Jim Campbell of Liberty, MO, and Jackie Hartman Borck and her husband Lee Borck of Manhattan; three grandchildren: Christopher Hartman Cleveland, Michael Warren Cleveland and Stephanie Aaron Cleveland; two great-grandchildren: Norah Ann and Jack Henry Cleveland; and one sister Dorothy Douglas of Oklahoma City, OK.
Private family graveside services will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan with Reverends Barry Dundas and Jim Reed officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the First United Methodist Church, Kansas State University Foundation for the Jack Hartman Athletic Scholarship Fund or the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
