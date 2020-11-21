Pamela  Willms-Geisler

Pamela A. Willms-Geisler, age 60 of Alma, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
She was born on September 1, 1960 in Wichita, the daughter of Arnold John and Marilyn Nadine (Frank) Willms.
On September 5, 1998, she married Thomas Charles Geisler. He survives of the home.
Pam was caregiver to so many people and loved her animals.
In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Willms of Smyrna, Tennessee and Steve Willms of Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service being held on December 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorials have been established for the Good Shepherd Hospice House and T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
