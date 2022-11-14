On November 8th, 2022, Pam Hedman, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend to so many passed away after a short illness with family and close friends by her side peacefully. She was 60 years old. Born to Frank & Doris (Jensen) Reves. Pam married Jim Hedman and they were together 37 years.

Pam was a hard worker, rarely missing time from work at Kansas State University Housing and Dining services. She had several positions with the university after being there 33 years. Most recently she was Maintenance Supervisor Sr for the painting crew.

