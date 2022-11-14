On November 8th, 2022, Pam Hedman, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend to so many passed away after a short illness with family and close friends by her side peacefully. She was 60 years old. Born to Frank & Doris (Jensen) Reves. Pam married Jim Hedman and they were together 37 years.
Pam was a hard worker, rarely missing time from work at Kansas State University Housing and Dining services. She had several positions with the university after being there 33 years. Most recently she was Maintenance Supervisor Sr for the painting crew.
Pam and Jim were very social and Jim being an original member of the local band Crosswinds for 40 years gave them the opportunity to meet and become friends with so many people. Going to “gigs” was always something to look forward to as they would be able to see friends and make memories with so many they knew. She loved music and going to concerts was always a favorite.
Their daughter Alyssa had two children, Allison, and Anthony. They were the light of Pam’s eye. They called her Gigi, and she loved taking them places and spending time at home with them. Their energy and excitement were such a joy for her.
Pam is survived by her husband Jim of the home, daughter Alyssa, grandchildren Allison and Anthony, brother Russell, sisters Cindy and Lisa, sister-in-law Marylin (Don) Noyes, brother in laws Richard (Mandy) Hedman, and Larry Hedman, as well as many close and special friends.
Her father Franklin Reves, mother Doris Reves, sister Camela Piper preceded her in death.
A Celebration of life will be held November 20, 2022 at R.C. McGraw’s Blue Hills Room from 2pm-6pm, 2315 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan KS.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
