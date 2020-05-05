Pamela E. Blaser, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in Waterville, Kansas surrounded by family.
Pam was born October 8, 1941 in Macon, Missouri to J.C. and Jayne (Solt) Maupin. She grew up in Waterville helping her grandfather operate the family business - Solt Lumber & Coal Company. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1959. Pam then graduated from Kansas University in 1963 with a degree in Education, specializing in history and art. In 1964 Pam married Robert L. Blaser at the Methodist Church in Waterville. Pam taught fifth grade for many years at the Waterville Grade School before her retirement in 2003.
Pam was a long-time member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. As a devout Christian, Pam was a member of Lutheran Ladies’ Aid Society along with teaching Disciple Class Bible Study levels I, II and III for several years. Pam was active in the community where she was a member of the Shakespeare Club, Community Bridge Club and the Library Board. Pam was also proud to be one of the founding members of the Waterville Summer Theater.
As an adventurer, Pam enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auction sales and she was an enthusiastic reader often reading into the late-night hours. She especially loved reading books about American history. Pam’s patriotism and love of country were demonstrated in most of her civic and personal affairs. Through her life Pam enjoyed periodic global travel, however the family cabin in Villard, Minnesota was her favorite place on Earth where she found great renewal annually. As a teacher, Mrs. Blaser’s students, including her three children, have fond memories of reciting the Gettysburg Address in front of the class from memory and then dressing up as Abe Lincoln by wearing a beard, antique eye-glasses and a stove pipe hat for an individual photo. Other special class assignments included researching family genealogy, students drawing a picture of their shoe and making large paper-mache animals. Pam had a special affinity for Great Blue Herons, enjoyed hunting for arrowheads, and studying Viking history. Her two Chow-Chow dogs, Sandy and Spartacus, were her favorite companions and they frequently enjoyed buffalo burgers and macaroni & cheese together. Pam was very devoted to her family, neighbors and friends near and far.
Survivors include husband Bob, two children: Nancy Blaser of Overland Park and Robert (Sarah) Blaser Jr. of Lake City, Minnesota, sister Pat (Mike) Kozubek of Topeka, three grandchildren: Avery (16), Ella (14), Eliza Blaser (9) and Betsy’s partner Darrell Spain of Waterville.
Preceding Pam in death were her parents and her beloved daughter, Betsy Blaser.
Viewing is from Noon to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Cenotaph in Riverside Cemetery in Waterville with Sister Mary Arie officiating. (Please bring a folding chair if desired or sit in your car.) The service will be available live on Facebook. Casket Bearers include Bobby Blaser, Avery Blaser, Roger Terry, Darrell Spain, Dave Meagher and Bobbie Mann. The Honorary Casket Bearer is Bob Bergquist (Desc). Music will include Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Ave Maria performed by Nate McClendon on Saxophone and How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace on keyboard by Beverly Hedke.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
