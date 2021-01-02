Paisley Elaine Alberts, age 3 months, passed away at her home on December 26, 2020 near
St. George, KS.
On September 2, 2020, Paisley was born to Garrett Alberts and Isabella Petri at the University of Kansas
Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
She is survived by her parents, three grandparents, Cassandra Dupler-Petri, St. George, KS, Kimberly
Smith, Statesville, NC, and Stephen Smith, Statesville, NC; and an uncle, Logan Alberts, Statesville, NC.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at
