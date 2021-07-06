P. LaShelle Pennell, age 60, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully in her home from cervical cancer on June 26, 2021.
LaShelle was born July 18, 1960 in Manhattan. She Graduated from Manhattan High School class of 1978. LaShelle owned Street Corner News in the Manhattan Town Center for many years and then went on to managing the Daras over the viaduct.
LaShelle, daughter of Thomas Holder (wife Betty) and Patricia Holder; sister of Kim Whitley and Christy Newman; and her companion of the home, Charles Shelby.
She is survived by her two daughters, Crystal Bachoritch and her companion Adam Naillieux and Adam’s son Tristian, Savannah Greeley and her husband Kenneth Greeley, and ‘grand-baby’ Rylynn.
LaShelle was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed singing both around the house and with her father and his band, playing her guitar, dancing, reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Shelly was the hardest working, selfless, caring, strong, and stubborn woman we all had the honor of knowing. She will be incredibly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan on Sunday July 11, 2021 at 2:00PM. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements. www.ymlfuneralhome.com
