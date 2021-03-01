Ottilie (Lilly) Worley, age 90, passed away at her residence on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
She was born on March 23,1930 in Pfaffenhofen, Germany. Lilly was a war bride who married Earnest (Earnie) Worley Jr. on June 16, 1952. They were married for 68 wonderful years. During her longtime residence in Manhattan, Kansas, she was employed by Wal-Mart for 10 years (when they were first up and coming), then for USD 383 in the lunchroom.
Lilly was a member for many years of the German/American Club and until now, the lunchroom ladies’ group from USD 383 who would meet for lunch every few weeks.
She is survived by her husband Earnie; her two children, Beverly Kearbey and Rici Worley of Topeka, KS; two grandchildren, Rachel Headrick of St. Louis, MO and Christopher Headrick (and wife Rachael) of Rolla, MO; five great-grandchildren, Kessah, Colton, Cayden, Kaileanna (Headrick) of Rolla, MO; and Khyler Headrick of St. Louis, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers, a son, Roger Lee Worley and a grandson, Jonathan Wayne Headrick.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday March 4, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas with Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Burial will follow in the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
