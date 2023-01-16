Ottie Joe Dickerson, 89, of Clemson SC, husband of the late Carol Dickerson, passed away January 15th, 2023.
A native of Mulberry Arkansas he was the son of Jewel and Ottie T. Dickerson. He received an Associate Degree from Arkansas Tech University, BS and MS degrees from the University of Arkansas and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin. Upon graduation from the UofA he served two years in the US army at Fort Detrick, Maryland. He was a professor of Nematology at Kansas State University at Manhattan, KS from 1961 to 1978. In 1978 he was employed as Head of the Department of Plant Pathology and Physiology at Clemson University until 1997. He was past president of Pickens County Habitat for Humanity and an active volunteer and supporter of HFH for over 30 years. He served on the Board of Clemson Community Care for which he served as President. He was a member and past president of Clemson Fellowship Club. He was a member of the Clemson United Methodist Church for 45 years. At CUMC he was Chairman of the Administrative Board, a Trustee, president of Methodist Men, and participated in many other activities.
Surviving are his sons Kenneth B. Dickerson (Stephanie) and Keith J. Dickerson (Mary), grandson Paul Dickerson (Ashley) and great grandsons Parker, Caden, and Hudson and step grandchildren Tara and Chase Tripp and Riley Barsella, and sister-in-law Molly and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Carolyn B., grandson Michael, and great grandson Michael, Jr., sister Peggy Brewster, and brother Jerry T.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PCHFH, PO Box 412, Clemson SC 29633, Clemson Community Care, PO Box 271, Clemson, SC or Clemson United Methodist Church, PO Box 590 Clemson, SC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.