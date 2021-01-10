On Thursday December 17, 2020, Orval Aakhus passed away at the age of 94. Orval was born in Winger, MN.
He was the Chief of the Federal Aviation Administration at the Manhattan Regional Airport from 1976-1988.
Orval is survived by his wife, Colleen of 71 years, and their four children. They made their home in Green Valley, AZ and spent their summers in Emporia with family.
