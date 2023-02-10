Orletha Mae Dusin, age 80, of Manhattan, died February 9, 2023 at the Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Orletha was born on February 13, 1942 in Maple Hill, Kansas, the daughter of George and Ada (Thompson) Lytle. She grew up in the Maple Hill area and graduated from St. Marys Highschool with the class of 1960.
Orletha was united in marriage to Edward Dusin on December 24, 1965. He preceded her in death in April of 1987.
She worked various jobs over the years, from helping with the paper route, to cleaning houses and was also the lunch room supervisor at Lee Elementary in Manhattan. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Orletha loved to cook for her family when she they were visiting. During the last few years while living at Stoneybrook, her peaceful time was spent listening to old time country music.
In addition to her husband Edward, she was preceded in death by her son Allen, and her sister Lucille.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Harris of Manhattan, and also her grandchildren: Kevin, Wesley, and Vanessa. She will be missed by her family and friends and the staff of Stoneybrook, who took such good care of Orletha.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday February 20, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
