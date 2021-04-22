Onette Eloise (Isaacson) Shannon died April 19, 2021. Onette was born December 27, 1929 to Marvin and Virginia (Bloomquist) Isaacson.
Onette was proceeded in death by her husband Neil, son Jeffery, Son in Law Joe Ward, grandson Mitchell Bienusa and her parents.
Survivors: Son: Michael and wife Kimberly. Daughter: Janis Ward. Son: Lynn and wife Cathy. Daughter: Mary Bienusa and husband Dale. 7 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services: 10:30AM April 26, 2021, at the Clay Center Methodist Church Visitation: from 2-5PM April 25, , 2021 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
