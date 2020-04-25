No services for Omer Gene Tittle, 85, Lawrence, are planned at this time. His body was willed to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Omer Gene Tittle
Production
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Konza drive-through respiratory clinic to open Monday
- Police report for April 24, 2020
- Purchase of yard signs to support local businesses
- Church news for April 24, 2020
- Muslims begin marking a subdued Ramadan under virus closures
- Ayoka Lee named to Fab 15 Freshman Team
- SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 announces Woodrow Wilson principal candidates
- COVID-19 pending tests increase in Riley County
Most Popular
Articles
- Hatesohl on coronavirus: 'Let's everybody get the damn thing and get it over with'
- Furloughs likely coming for K-State employees. Who, how and when to be determined
- OUR NEIGHBORS | Mother, daughter use homemade crafting skills to make face masks
- OKC bombing, 25 years later: The local connections
- Three Riley County men test positive for COVID-19; county up to 34 cases
- FROM THE PUBLISHER | The Hatesohl Task Force agenda
- Riley County's COVID-19 total increases to 29
- Trump, Congress agree on new stimulus package
- Three more Riley County residents test positive for coronavirus, county total up to 40
- Riley County COVID-19 case total increases to 37
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.